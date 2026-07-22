The Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms expansion rulebooks will be available in Spanish, French, German and Italian in two weeks

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Gather your party, because it's time to sit down together at the table once more and embark on an exciting Dungeons & Dragons adventure. Wizards of the Coast has set the release date for the two Forgotten Realms supplements (already published in English) - Forgotten Realms: Adventures in Faerûn and Forgotten Realms - Heroes of Faerûn - for 4 August, now available in German, Italian, French and Spanish.

These two supplements are designed to help both players and the Dungeon Master, individually, to set their characters and the story's setting within the Forgotten Realms campaign setting.

Forgotten Realms: Adventures in Faerûn provides detailed information and adventure hooks for the continent of Faerûn, and specifically the regions of the Valley of the Frostwind, the Lands of the Valleys, the Lunshaes Islands, Calimshan and the entire Sword Coast (and its cities, such as Baldur's Gate). It features a wealth of illustrated maps of settlements and areas of interest for the DM, as well as 39 monster and villain sheets to pit against the adventurers. It also features over fifty short adventures for characters of levels 1 to 15, and an introductory adventure for new players of levels 1 to 3 called The Lost Library of Lethchauntos. Adventures in Faerûn will hit the shops priced at 59.99 euros.

Forgotten Realms: Heroes of Faerûn serves as a direct expansion of the 5.5E Player's Handbook originally published in 2024, and also localised into these languages in 2025. It offers eight new subclasses inspired by the Forgotten Realms, such as the Leaf-Singer wizard and the Offspring of the Three rogue, as well as 34 new feats and 18 backgrounds to customise your hero until they become someone truly unique in the history of D&D. And for those who wield magic, there are 19 new spells, as well as a description of the new co-op spellcasting mechanic, 'Circle Magic'.

Heroes of Faerûn also updates the information provided in the 5E supplement 'Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide', which has been out of print for years, thus finally providing a way for all those players interested in delving deeper into the factions, government, geography and legendary treasures that lie within the world of Toril. It will go on sale for 49.99 euros.

Whether you're running a game or simply getting ready to create a new character and enjoy Dungeons & Dragons, you can't afford to miss these new supplements. And if you're not yet familiar with the game and want to find out if it's for you, don't miss our recent beginner's guide and our review of the Heroes of the Borderlands Starter Set.