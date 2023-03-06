The Dungeons & Dragons film deliberately portrays male characters as weaklings

HQ

The premiere of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is now just under a month away, and in an interview with Variety, the film's screenwriter promises a different fantasy adventure with some surprising choices. More specifically, they explain how the male characters are deliberately made weaker, even wimpy, and how the female heroes are instead allowed more room to shine and show what they're made of. All to subvert the expectations of moviegoers and deliver something fresh.

However, the decision is not based on any kind of woke-ism according to those involved, but more because they felt it went against what is otherwise the norm in Dungeons & Dragons. Something they found fun. The screenwriters also pointed to Tom Holland as Spider-Man and Downey Jr. as Stark when it came to male heroes breaking the norm.

"That was not an attempt at wokeness on our part, Swear to God, it wasn't. We liked that Holga is the bruiser that does the dirty work for Edgin, and he doesn't like to get his hands dirty. We also love emasculating leading men."

According to Chris Pine himself, who plays the male lead character, he also had a lot of fun during filming and actively tried to appear as weak as possible. Even Hugh Grant, who also appears, described how the gang of adventurers is a collection of losers where everyone is actually a bit of a loser.

How do you think this sounds, does it bode well for the Dungeons & Dragons movie?

Thanks, CBR.com