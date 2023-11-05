The Dune TV series has been renamed

HQ

Things have long looked bleak for the Dune project The Sisterhood, a TV series that was supposed to take place thousands of years before Denis Villeneuve's films and which has suffered from several heavy defections. Now, however, it sounds like the TV series is at it again, and this time under the new name "Dune: Prophecy".

Dune: Prophecy has been confirmed to premiere next fall and is now in production in Hungary, as it has hired actors who are not part of the SAG-AFTRA union. The spinoff is about the origins of the Bene Gesserit sect and will follow the two sisters who created it. Dune: Part 2 will premiere on March 15, 2024, after being postponed due to the ongoing actors' strike. Are you excited for this spinoff?

Thankyou, Screen Rant.