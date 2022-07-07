Cookies

      news

      The Duffer Brothers have created a Netflix-focussed production company

      It will produce a Stranger Things spin-off and stage play, as well as a live action version of Death Note, and more.

      HQ

      The Duffer Brothers have grown to be one of Netflix's most successful set of creators thanks to the acclaim and attention that Stranger Things has brought to the streaming service, which is why it's not exactly surprising that the duo have been snatched up by Netflix, in the form of their own production company.

      Known as Upside Down Pictures, the Duffer Brothers will be using this company to create a range of film and television for Netflix, including various new projects based in the world of Stranger Things.

      We're told this will include a "live-action Stranger Things spin-off series", which is based on an original idea, as well as a "new stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things".

      Otherwise, Upside Down Pictures will be creating a live-action series adaptation of the Japanese manga Death Note, and will also be tackling a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub's The Talisman. Plus, the mention of an "original series" from the creators of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is also noted.

      The Duffer Brothers have created a Netflix-focussed production company


