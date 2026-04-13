The Duffer brothers are returning to the supernatural, but aiming for a new audience, with The Boborughs

Stranger Things has not been forgotten, especially given that an animated spin-off called Stranger Things: Tales of '85 is set to premiere in a few days, with the return of the original gang of kids to a new mystery in Hawkins. However, what Netflix cannot afford to let slip is its formula for success, and that is what they aim to replicate with The Boroughs, albeit by appealing to a more adult audience.

The Boroughs, also with the Duffer brothers as executive producers, follows a group of elderly and retired people (a stellar cast led by Geena Davis, Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Bill Pullman, Clarke Peters and Denis O'Hare) as a retirement town called The Boroughs becomes the epicentre of something inexplicable, and only a group of senior citizens can solve it.

You've probably already spotted a pattern, but if this sounds interesting to you, take a look at the trailer for The Boroughs below. The series premieres on Netflix on 21 May 2026.