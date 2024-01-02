The Duel on Mustafar has been remade in The Clone Wars animation style

Fans of A Galaxy Far, Far Away really, really came to love and appreciate the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, and we're still seeing the impact of that today in the form of shows like The Bad Batch and Tales of the Jedi. The fan production company known as Hello There has decided to use this beloved art style to reimagine one of the most iconic battles in Star Wars history, giving the Duel on Mustafar a new coat of paint.

The 15 minute long video is a full recreation of the battle and the events that occurred shortly before and proceeded the fateful encounter. Needless to say, if you've been craving some more Clone Wars style action, this is a perfect way to fill that void and to cap off the already fantastic series.