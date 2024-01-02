Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

The Duel on Mustafar has been remade in The Clone Wars animation style

The fan project sees Obi-Wan and Anakin battling it out as their TV counterparts.

Fans of A Galaxy Far, Far Away really, really came to love and appreciate the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, and we're still seeing the impact of that today in the form of shows like The Bad Batch and Tales of the Jedi. The fan production company known as Hello There has decided to use this beloved art style to reimagine one of the most iconic battles in Star Wars history, giving the Duel on Mustafar a new coat of paint.

The 15 minute long video is a full recreation of the battle and the events that occurred shortly before and proceeded the fateful encounter. Needless to say, if you've been craving some more Clone Wars style action, this is a perfect way to fill that void and to cap off the already fantastic series.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

