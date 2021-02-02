The DualSense and Xbox Series controllers are compatible with iOS 14.5

You're watching Advertisements

The Xbox Series and PS5 haven't even been out for two months at this point, but Apple has already scrambled to make their controllers compatible with its devices. According to the tech giant, controllers for both these next-gen systems will function alongside Apple devices running iOS 14.5. This firmware update hasn't currently been released, but it is being rolled out to beta testers today and a full scale launch should follow in the near future.

This is exciting news indeed as players will be able to stream some of their favourite games to their phone and tablet and will be able to use the latest controllers on the market. No details have been revealed yet as to how Haptic Feedback might be implemented on the DualSense, but we expect that this will emerge pretty soon with beta testers already having access.

Thanks, The Verge.