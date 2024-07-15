The Driver TV series has been cancelled

HQ

Three years ago, Ubisoft confirmed that their game series The Driver would be made into a TV series, which surprised many people given that it's not exactly the biggest series or something people have been asking for.

We don't know if Ubisoft and the studio finally figured this out themselves or if something else was holding them back, but it's now clear that the project has been canceled. At the same time, Ubisoft hints that they are "actively working on other exciting projects" within The Driver series, which certainly sounds like there is a new game in the pipeline (the last main game was Driver: San Francisco from 2011).

So, with that said, how much do you mourn the fact that The Driver TV series never happened - and how much are you looking forward to a new game?

Thanks Game File