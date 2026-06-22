The Drifter (Switch 2)

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Just under a year ago, Gamereactor awarded the game a very rare 10, with Jakob Hansen giving The Drifter a resounding recommendation. At the time, the game was only available on PC, which seemed quite natural given developer Powerhoof's limited resources, as well as the fact that the classic point-and-click genre is typically at home on that platform.

But now The Drifter is available on Switch, which gives more "filthy casuals" like myself the chance to see for ourselves whether Jakob was way off the mark back in September '25. That said, I'd generally recommend that you read his excellent review for a more objective look at what The Drifter actually is all about.

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Let me start by saying, though, that if you have any reservations, or even scepticism, about point-and-click games, you should still check out The Drifter. I can say that with confidence because this is probably the first true point-and-click game (other games I've played naturally feature elements borrowed from this genre) that I've completed. But despite that, I enjoyed every single moment spent playing it.

The Drifter starts off feeling a bit one-dimensional, and perhaps even a little boring, but quickly evolves into an exciting, dynamic, and cohesive narrative that blends elements of science-fiction, thriller, and even some horror-oriented elements here and there. Combined with a simple yet effective graphic style and fantastic voice acting, this results in a wildly original and innovative story that kept me hooked from start to finish.

In classic point-and-click style (so I'm told), there are objects to find, and these can be collected, used, and combined with one another as a sort of key to the story's structural "doors," but even though there are a few solutions that seem to stretch the player's logical thinking, you'll move from one "aha" moment to the next in a streamlined way. I was rarely frustrated, and far more often I was simply thoroughly entertained.

This version isn't without its quirks, however. I'm not talking about the visuals or performance here, but rather the way Powerhoof and the team has adapted the mouse's functionality to the controller. Instead of "clicking," you have a circular "dial" that's activated by touching one of the analogue sticks. This highlights interactive objects around the character, which can then be selected. It sounds intuitive enough, and it may be that there simply isn't a completely seamless way to replicate the mouse's functionality, but I found it rather clunky to control most of the time.

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There are other minor annoyances as well, such as the fact that the items you carry around aren't colored, but are all grayish and pixelated, which makes it harder to identify the items you want to use or combine from the small dial menu. Furthermore, it can make exploration and experimentation feel a bit clunky when you have to interact with everything using your hands, only to then try each item in your inventory one by one.

That said, these interface issues quickly pale in comparison to The Drifter's overwhelming strengths. Fantastic storytelling, solid pacing, quirky characters, and a good dose of self-referential humour make this experience highly recommendable, even though the Switch 2 version doesn't quite manage to recreate the seamless interaction that PC players must have enjoyed.