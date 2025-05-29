The Drifter releases on the 17th of July

Indie point-and-click adventure game The Drifter has set a release date. The game will land on PC, Mac, and Linux, on the 17th of July.

Following a drifter who witnesses a violent murder before being murdered himself, the game follows the lead character as he's thrown back into his body seconds before death and has to clear his name through this adventure thriller.

Alongside the release date announcement, The Drifter also revealed that it will be taking part in the June edition of Steam Next Fest, and is giving people a chance to check out its first chapter via a demo on Steam, available now.

As well as launching on PC, Mac, and Linux, a Nintendo Switch version of The Drifter is planned, though it will be arriving at a later date.