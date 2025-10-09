The Drifter named 2025 Game of the Year at Australian Game Developer Awards

HQ

If you were following Gamereactor during the busy September, you may have read our glowing review of Powerhoof's The Drifter, where we handed out top marks for the title, giving it an illustrious 10/10. Clearly, we weren't alone in our impression of the game, as at the recent Australian Game Developer Awards, it has been handed the premier trophy.

As per GamesIndustry.biz, it's revealed that The Drifter has been dubbed Game of the Year at the Australian event. But this wasn't all as the game took home a wealth of trophies, including Excellence in Art, Excellence in Narrative, and Excellence in Sound Design.

If you haven't played The Drifter, you can snag a copy on Steam for the rather affordable price tag of £16.75. Not bad for Game of the Year, right?