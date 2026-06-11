The Drifter is coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on 22 June

HQ

Just under a year after its release on Steam, the small Australian studio Powerhoof (just two developers, Dave Lloyd and Barney Cumming) has announced that its graphic adventure The Drifter, hailed as one of the best games of 2025, will arrive on Nintendo Switch consoles on 22 June.

On the Nintendo Switch 2, The Drifter supports up to 4K resolution at 120 fps, as well as pixel art with super-smooth transitions as you move around the screen. There will also be different control schemes (you can choose between dual-stick or traditional 'point and click' using the Joy-Con 2's mouse mode).

If you enjoy gripping pulp-style stories and haven't yet given The Drifter a go, now is a great time to dive in. Check out the new Switch trailer below.