The Dreame Roboticmower A1 will keep your lawn tidy without needing your help

Now that we're in the height of the summer, anyone with a garden will be familiar with the sometimes bi-weekly task of cutting the lawn. Keeping your garden tidy can be a chore but thankfully Dreame is here with a solution to make your life easier.

Known as the Roboticmower A1, this gadget is a robot that will go around your garden and cut the lawn. It uses a technology called the OmniSense 3D Ultra-Sensing System to see which parts of the lawn need trimming and then proceeds to trim them, all assuming the area in question is within the wireless boundary that you've laid out for the robot to stay within.

To learn more about Dreame's Roboticmower A1, be sure to check out the latest Quick Look below, where Magnus talks all about the device.