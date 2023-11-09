The Dreame L20 Ultra is the cleaning robot of the future

HQ

We may not live in a world of flying cars and teleportation, but we do have some pretty cool and futuristic things that remind us how great technology is in the modern era.

The Dreame L20 Ultra is one such reminder. A cleaning robot that has it all, Dreame's latest creation comes with a vacuum, mop, and washing pad, and is very efficient in all its cleaning requirements.

It also has a futuristic look, feeling like it fits in the home of the 2050s. For our thoughts on the look, efficiency, and more of the Dreame L20 Ultra, check out our Quick Look below, where we dive into all the details on this device and let you know if it's worth your time.