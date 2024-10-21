The dream is dead: James Blunt will not be changing his name to Blunty McBluntface

HQ

Singer James Blunt came up with a truly ingenious way to market his re-released Back to Bedlam album. In a surprising turn of events, the musician promised that if fans would listen to the album and get it to No.1 in the charts during its debut week that he would then legally change his name to whatever was the top and highest-trending community name suggestion. This led to a whole slate of really creative and hilarious names being shared, with seemingly the favourite being Blunty McBluntface.

But anyway, the results are in... and unfortunately Blunt won't be required to change his name as Back to Bedlam didn't manage to reach the peak of the album charts. The album managed to clock seventh in the standings, which is still quite impressive for an album that is 20 years old and posted 131 weeks in the charts during its original run back in 2004.

Blunt celebrated the news in a video on X, where he claimed that he was truly "gutted", something he definitely appeared to be when his agent suggested a rebrand to Blunty McBluntface anyway.

