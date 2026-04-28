The dragons finally head to war in House of the Dragon Season 2

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It only took us two out of four seasons, but the Targaryen civil war AKA the Dance of Dragons is heading into the proper conflict between Rhaenyra and her now crippled half-brother King Aegon II. After a lot of episodes of mulling around, with smaller skirmishes taking place, we're now seeing how vast and deadly this conflict has become.

In the trailer, we get plenty of battle scenes, some more intimate sword fights, and of course a lot of dragons spewing fire all over the place. The only people who seem to be enjoying it all are Daemon and Aemond, yet the latter ends up with a target on his back, as Aegon II says he's going to kill his own brother this season.

Fratricide, regicide, it's all on the menu for House of the Dragon Season 3. The new lot of episodes start coming out on the 21st of June, so we've not got long to wait now until we're seeing just who will come out on top of the biggest dragon war there ever was.