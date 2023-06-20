The door is already open for more Ghost of Tsushima movies and TV shows

HQ

While we're still waiting to see and hear anything significant about the Ghost of Tsushima movie, director Chad Stahelski has recently spoken about how the aim for the film will be to also set up and open the door for sequels and TV series as well.

Speaking with ComicBookMovie.com, Stahelski noted that the film is still in "heavy development" before revealing that it is taking so long because of how it has to adapt a lot of source material into a feature length film.

"It's just how do I pack that much information into a feature that can go on to other features or a TV project or platform for that. The trick is not do we have great material, we know we have great material. It's how to make it palpable in any platform, you know, how do we make a great two, two and a half hour movie out of this?

"Make it satisfying and leave it open to expand further from there, like that's the real challenge is how to take so much great and get it down to a watchable level."

There's no mention from Stahelski about when the film will debut, but judging by the success of HBO's The Last of Us as of late, it's hardly a surprise that Sony wants its biggest IPs to expand into multiple different other entertainment formats.