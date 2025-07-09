The Doom: The Dark Ages Platinum Trophy on PS5 is now available for purchase

HQ

Few things make me angrier as a gamer than getting stuck trying to get the last achievement/trophy in a game and getting stuck or not getting the notification because of a bug. And the rage can go to the ends of Hell itself, as it did for players of Doom: The Dark Ages on PlayStation 5, but now the waters are calm again.

Bethesda's support account indicates that a hotfix has been uploaded to fix a bug that prevented players from obtaining the Berserker Trophy, so now players who were left with that trophy unobtained can do so without a problem, and presumably many of them can obtain the Platinum Trophy in id Software's recent opus.

So now you know, if you've been waiting for this patch to complete your medieval-style bloodbath through Hell in The Dark Ages, you can do so now. And if you were planning on starting your PS5 game on it soon, you know that the road to the Platinum Trophy is now bug-free, but not demon-free.