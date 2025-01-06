The donkey who modelled for Donkey in Shrek has passed away

2025 is off to a horrendous start, as over the weekend it was revealed that Perry, the donkey who modelled for DreamWorks animation ahead of the release of Shrek, was sadly euthanised after a long battle with laminitis, a painful hoof disease.

According to Palo Alto Online, Perry had been living at Bol Park for nearly three decades, having first arrived in 1997. He was a miniature donkey, and served as the model for the character of Donkey in the Shrek movies.

Perry had been battling laminitis for some time, and his carers had gone through a lot of methods to try and ease his pain. At one point, he could only lift one leg to avoid pain and stand still. When his condition didn't improve, the choice was made to euthanise Perry.

More than a dozen handlers were with Perry when he passed, and his donkey friends in the pasture were given time to mourn. RIP Perry, you may not have had Eddie Murphy's voice, but without you, we wouldn't have Donkey.