The Donkey Kong Country expansion in Super Nintendo Land has been delayed

If you're planning a trip to Osaka this summer and were planning to go to Universal Studios Japan to visit the wonderful Super Nintendo Land - we have some bad news.

While you will still be able to have fun at Super Nintendo Land, the Donkey Kong Country expansion has unfortunately been delayed. This part of the park was supposed to open in the spring, but the spring is almost over and now it is announced via the park's official X account that there has been a delay.

We don't get an explanation as to why, but now an unspecified date in the autumn applies instead.

Have you visited Super Nintendo Land in Osaka or Orlando, and can you recommend others to do so?