Red Dead Redemption 2

The dog that played Cain in Red Dead Redemption 2 has passed away

Einstein was 13 when he passed.

HQ

Einstein, the dog who played Cain in Red Dead Redemption 2, has died. The news was confirmed over on Instagram by Einstein's owner and Rockstar animator Jason Barnes.

"Einstein was truly one of a kind. From the moment we met, we formed a deep bond, and it was clear that we were destined for countless adventures together," reads the Instagram tribute.

The blue heeler was a favourite at Rockstar, being a complete professional whenever he was required to record motion capture for Cain, the dog that suspiciously disappears during Red Dead Redemption 2's main story.

Rest in peace Einstein. If it were up to me, you would've won best performance at The Game Awards.

Red Dead Redemption 2

