The documentary about George A. Romero's failed Resident Evil movie will be released early next year

Hollywood is packed with fascinating "what if" stories, and one of the most intriguing is undoubtedly George A. Romero's attempt to adapt Resident Evil. Long before Paul W. S. Anderson took control of the franchise, Constantin Film had plans to terrify the world with the father of the zombie genre at the helm.

For various reasons, the project never came to fruition, but for the first time, we're being offered a behind-the-scenes look in a documentary that promises to "tell all." The film's director, Brandon Salisbury, shared the following about the project:

"George Romero gave birth to modern horror, the modern zombie, and ultimately Resident Evil. I am honored to bring fans the untold story of his most important unmade project, to celebrate the legacy of the man that inspired me to pursue filmmaking as a career. I hope fans enjoy this ultimate experience in survival horror."

George A. Romero's Resident Evil - A Documentary will be released digitally on January 7 next year.

Is this something you're planning to check out?