The Division was originally conceived as an MMO: "I think we underestimated the technical challenge of creating a new engine and a very complicated game at the same time"

The Division is one of Ubisoft's most beloved titles in recent years, as evidenced by the new record for simultaneous players set by The Division 2 on Steam. To mark the tenth anniversary of the first game's release and with The Division 3 on the horizon, Massive Entertainment, the game's developers, have shared a daily development type of video revealing new details about the process behind The Division.

Among all the behind-the-scenes details, the first thing that stands out is that The Division was originally going to be an MMO. Although we haven't seen much of that vision of the game, we will always wonder if the game could have worked with that approach and we also know some of the technical problems the team faced.

Snowdrop: The key to success and a headache

Part of the game's initial impact was due to its graphics and gameplay, which used the new Snowdrop engine, but from that first announcement at E3 2013 until launch, the developers had to work very hard. Former The Division managing director David Polfeldt recalls, "I thought it was going to be easier to go from the 2013 announcement to launch". "I think we underestimated the technical challenge of creating a new engine and a very complicated game at the same time."

When creating a game, the initial announcement is important, but so are the promises made and what can be delivered in the final product. Ubisoft has had many bad experiences in the past when games such as Watch Dogs promised a lot in their initial announcement, but the final product did not live up to expectations. Polfeldt was also aware of this: "We had made these big promises and we were really testing everyone's patience".

Learning from the past to improve the future

If one thing is clear from this development diary, it is that all the minds behind The Division have used all their experience and knowledge to continue shaping The Division 3 and its universe with comics, books, and series. It is clear that the entire creative team behind the game thoroughly enjoys breathing new life into the universe they have created, so we can expect The Division 3 to be full of new features that fans are sure to appreciate. It's possible that they will return to that initial idea in the form of an MMO, which ended up becoming The Division, and add elements of that gameplay to the series

You can watch the development diary here with never-before-seen footage of the early MMO version of The Division at the 1:41 mark.

Would you have liked to see that MMO version of The Division? Perhaps in the future they can revisit a game with those characteristics...