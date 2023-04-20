The Division: Resurgence is getting an additional testing phase this summer

HQ

While Ubisoft has shared a bunch of information about different The Division titles as part of this year's Division Day, the French games giant didn't have all too much to share in regard to the mobile game, The Division: Resurgence.

What we were told however is that the game will be getting an additional testing phase this summer, and that those who partake in the test will be able to unlock a special outfit to use when the title debuts on iOS and Android sometime in the future.

You can register your interest for future The Division: Resurgence tests here.