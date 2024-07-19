The Division Resurgence and Rainbow Six Mobile delayed out of FY25

HQ

With all the franchises that it has, Ubisoft always has a fair few irons in the fire. However, not all of them are ready to come out at the same time. In a recent financial report, the publisher decided to reveal that two big mobile titles would not be seeing their releases this financial year.

Both The Division Resurgence and Rainbow Six Mobile will not be coming out this financial year, FY25. A statement from the report reads as follows, explaining the delay:

"The line-up for the rest of FY25 includes Assassin's Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws. Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence are no longer expected in FY25 as the teams are taking the necessary time to ensure that these experiences deliver on expectations with optimized KPIs in the context of a demanding yet very large market."

For those who primarily enjoy Ubisoft games on console, this isn't really a big deal, as you'll be getting a highly anticipated title from one of Ubisoft's biggest franchises and the first open-world Star Wars game. But, if you're a mobile gamer, this is going to be a bit of a blow, as it'll mean no news on these titles until around a third of the way through next year.