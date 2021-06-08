The Division: Heartland won't be at E3

Ubisoft Forward at E3 starts on June 12 at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST, when Ubisoft will announce new games show gameplay and just share more of their plans for the future. Now we've got a confirmation of something we won't see.

Despite being announced last month, the upcoming free-to-play title The Division: Heartland won't be a part of the event. Ubisoft has this to say on Twitter:

"Agents,

We won't be at Ubisoft Forward this year, but we invite you all to tune in alongside us to hear the exciting announcements across other Ubisoft titles! The Division Teams are still hard at work; new content for The Division 2 is on track for the end of the year, while Heartland will have additional tests available for players interested in signing up. We look forward to sharing more when we can."

Ubisoft seems to have plenty of exciting games planned for the event, and we look forward to see and report what they have in store. We also appreciate setting expectations straight before the event, so don't expect any news from The Division: Heartland.