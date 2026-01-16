The Division boss Julian Gerighty to depart Ubisoft and Massive to join Battlefield Studios

HQ

Just as things started to fall back into place for The Division fans, a new major development has occurred. After years serving as the overseer and the boss of all things The Division at Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment, veteran developer Julian Gerighty has announced he is leaving the company to instead switch over to EA's Battlefield Studios in a role that is unspecified as of the moment.

Ubisoft and Massive confirmed this first in a post on social media that expresses; "While we'll miss him, his mark will live on at Massive and we'll continue to bring the world he's been part of creating to our players for years to come."

The developer goes on to alleviate any concerns that fans of the series might have about what this means for the future of The Division and the upcoming "monster" that is The Division 3, by noting it's "carrying it forward with an ambitious, unchanged commitment for the future".

Gerighty has also commented on this reveal by expressing the following.

"It's time for me to hang up my go bag (keeping the watch) as I go on another grand adventure.

"The Division future burns bright, and I can't wait for you to discover what the teams have been working on."