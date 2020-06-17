Cookies

The Division 2

The Division 2's second raid is coming later this month

The long-awaited 8-player raid 'Operation Iron Horse' is set to go live at the end of June. Will you rush for the World First win?

Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft revealed the release date for the second raid to hit its action-RPG The Division 2 just recently and all are headed for the Foundry. The 8-player raid is called Operation Iron Horse and will feature bosses with varying unique mechanics, exclusive rewards (such as some stunning weaponry and the first dedicated healer and "pure tank" Gear sets) but the perhaps most special reward is exclusive to the team that reaches the finish line (and by that we mean kills the final boss of the raid) first.

This squad will be immortalised in the White House as the 'World's First'. Those excited about the latter can link their Twitch account to their Ubisoft accounts and follow their favourite streamers racing to potentially become the world's first to get some Twitch drops.

The celebrations (and thus, the raid) kicks off on June 30 at 4 pm BST (5 pm CEST). Will you join the race?

