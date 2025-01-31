The Division 2's next DLC is known as the Battle for Brooklyn

HQ

A few days ago, Ubisoft and Massive affirmed that the next The Division 2 DLC won't be launching during the game's sixth year as the developer needs more time to refine the experience before putting it into the hands of fans. Now, following a recent livestream relating to Year 6 Season 3, a little bit of extra information about this DLC has been shared.

We now know that it will be called the Battle for Brooklyn and that it will debut sometime in 2025. No firm date is given yet, but a key art image was also shared, teasing what fans might be in store for when the DLC makes its grand arrival.

Otherwise, a bunch of information was shared about how The Division 2 will be changing in Y6S3. You can head over here to read the full patch notes for the coming season.