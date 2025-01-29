The Division 2's next DLC has been delayed

HQ

We're nearing the end of Year 6 of The Division 2, a year that Massive Entertainment promised would include the arrival of a new DLC for the game. However, this will no longer be the case as a new statement reveals that the DLC has been delayed and won't arrive before the end of this year of The Division 2.

Massive stated: "We know you are eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming DLC. To ensure we deliver the best possible experience, we've decided to take a little extra time to refine it, therefore the DLC will not ship during Year 6."

Massive does note however that the next season for the game will still drop on February 25 and that this will include "exciting updates".

It's now unclear when Massive will be aiming to launch this upcoming The Division 2 DLC.