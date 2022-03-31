Cookies

The Division 2

The Division 2 Season 9 to enter PTS tomorrow

But the development team can't tell us much about the season still "in light of current world events".

HQ

Ubisoft Massive has announced that the ninth season of The Division 2 will in fact be entering the public test server for the game tomorrow, April 1. The interesting part about this is that Season 9, the first season in Year 4, has yet to have much information shared about it, with Massive giving the reason for that as "in light of current world events".

As mentioned in a statement, it has been revealed that the PTS is being enabled to test a new game mode, one that currently remains without an identity. As for what else should be arriving in the season, we're told that the revamp to Specializations, which was originally planned for Season 9, will now be coming later in Year 4, with more information about this set to come at a later date as well.

Otherwise, you can check out the PTS version of Season 9 starting from 10:00 BST / 11:00 CEST on April 1, and can preload the PTS update from today at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

