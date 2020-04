Those who have yet to purchase a copy of Ubisoft's content-packed RPG shooter The Division 2 can now check it out for free via the new free trial to see if it's right up their alley or if a nightmarish grind awaits on the east coast of the derelict US of A.

The free trial lets you play up until you hit level 8 and should you decide to purchase the game after those eight levels, you get to keep your progression once the game is purchased. Interested? Download the trial here.