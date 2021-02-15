Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Division 2

The Division 2 is getting more content later this year

Ubisoft's loot-based shooter will be expanding thanks to continuous community support.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Recently, the development team behind The Division 2 took to Reddit to give fans a little update post on the future of the title for 2021, and long-story-short, more content will be released later this year.

"Today, we are thrilled to confirm that there will be additional content for The Division 2 released later this year! It is your continuous passion and support which enables us to continue to build upon The Division 2 experience, and we cannot thank you enough for that."

The full post touches up on how Title Update 12 was supposed to be the final major title update for The Division 2, but due to continued support for the game, more content is now in the works.

According to Massive Entertainment, it is still too early to delve into further details, but we also apparently "won't have to wait too long, as we will share more as soon as we can."

Interestingly enough, the post also loosely touched on the unusual situations occurring on the PS5 version of the title that we reported on a few days ago, stating, "We are also close to finding a fix for the missing volumetric fog and screen space reflections on PlayStation 5."

The Division 2

Related texts

The Division 2Score

The Division 2
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

"A couple of faults don't detract from the fact that The Division 2 is one of, if not the, best looter-shooters in years."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy