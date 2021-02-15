The Division 2 is getting more content later this year

You're watching Advertisements

Recently, the development team behind The Division 2 took to Reddit to give fans a little update post on the future of the title for 2021, and long-story-short, more content will be released later this year.

"Today, we are thrilled to confirm that there will be additional content for The Division 2 released later this year! It is your continuous passion and support which enables us to continue to build upon The Division 2 experience, and we cannot thank you enough for that."

The full post touches up on how Title Update 12 was supposed to be the final major title update for The Division 2, but due to continued support for the game, more content is now in the works.

According to Massive Entertainment, it is still too early to delve into further details, but we also apparently "won't have to wait too long, as we will share more as soon as we can."

Interestingly enough, the post also loosely touched on the unusual situations occurring on the PS5 version of the title that we reported on a few days ago, stating, "We are also close to finding a fix for the missing volumetric fog and screen space reflections on PlayStation 5."