The Division 2 hints at snowy new expansion

It looks like winter is about to strike The Division 2 with full force. Ahead of Gamescom, Ubisoft has teased fans on X with an image of a lone soldier wandering through a snow-covered city. The picture comes with the message:

"SHD scanners picked up unusual activity. Intel arrives at Gamescom. Stay frosty, Agents."

For anyone who remembers the original The Division, this undoubtedly stirs up some icy memories. The first game, released in 2016, took place in a frozen, post-pandemic New York, a setting that played a huge part in its identity and atmosphere. When The Division 2 launched in 2019, Swedish studio Massive instead transported players to a sweltering, sun-drenched Washington D.C., which provided an entirely different visual flavour.

Since then, the game has received both smaller DLC drops and two major expansions, but its core experience has remained the same. Whether this new teaser hints at winter returning in full force is yet to be seen. What's clear is that Ubisoft is holding back the details until Gamescom kicks off this week. Whether it's a large-scale expansion or just a limited-time event remains a mystery.

Are you hoping winter makes its comeback in The Division?