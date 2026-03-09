The Division 2 has reached a new record for concurrent games on Steam

HQ

The winds of change are blowing at Ubisoft, where several projects have been affected recently, and many believe that the company has been poor at understanding what players really want. But the signs have been there, such as in 2019's The Division 2, which continues to be played regularly even though Ubisoft hasn't released a proper sequel.

Nevertheless, it has been continuously updated, and now the series' tenth anniversary celebration of the series has kicked off with new content, causing gamers to flock to it in such numbers that it broke its own player record on Steam over the weekend. Over the past weekend, there were a peak of 27,482 concurrent players logged in, which is more than it has ever had before - something that must be considered very impressive for a seven-year-old title.

We know that Massive Entertainment is working on The Division 3, but development seems to have been problematic, and earlier this year, the series' co-creator Julian Gerighty left both Ubisoft and the series to work on Battlefield instead. Hopefully, the impressive figures for part two will make Ubisoft realize that this is a series worth investing in, because surely we're not the only ones who would love to return to the series' dystopian USA for more loot hunting?