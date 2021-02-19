Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
The Division 2

The Division 2 for PlayStation 5 is now working as intended

Previously, the PS5 version removed effects that were present on PS4 Pro.

When Ubisoft last week released the The Division 2 update that was supposed to improve the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, something went very wrong with Sony's console. Instead of adding things, the patch rather removed effects for PlayStation 5 that was present on PlayStation 4 Pro.

Fortunately, this has now been resolved, according to VG Tech. The Division 2 for PlayStation 5 now "uses a dynamic resolution with the highest native resolution found being approximately 3456×1944 and the lowest native resolution found being 1920×1080." As a comparison, it runs in roughly 3840 x 2160 (4K) at the highest for Xbox Series X and 3200 x 1800 lowest, according to Digital Foundry. Both run at a steady 60FPS as well.

Fast resolved and well done by Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft, this is how problems should be resolved.

The Division 2

Thanks, Twisted Voxel

