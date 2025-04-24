English
The Division 2

The Division 2: Battle for Brooklyn - New DLC takes you back to New York on May 27

It will add a new zone to explore, new tools and gadgets, a new story to unpack, and more.

Finally, all The Division 2 players have something new and exciting to look forward to. Ubisoft has just lifted the curtain on the new expansion Battle for Brooklyn, which will take us back to New York on May 27. More specifically, as the name suggests, Brooklyn is the scene of the spectacle where players can explore a range of new areas, including Brooklyn Heights and Dumbo.

The campaign can be played both solo or with friends, and the narrative revolves around the Cleaners and Rikers, which will offer some exciting new challenges for both new and experienced players. At least if we are to believe what was shown. In addition, an updated version of Smart Cover will be introduced with the expansion, providing a range of new offensive as well as defensive options. It will also be available in both PvE and PvP.

For those who already own The Division 2, there is the opportunity to add Battle for Brooklyn to your wishlist from April 24. The expansion is included for free for those who already have the Gold or Ultimate editions of The Division 2. Check out the full video below.

Will you give Battle for Brooklyn a chance?

