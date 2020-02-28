The Division 2 and Dragon Ball FighterZ free in Xbox promo

If you have an Xbox Live Gold or Ultimate subscription, then you have all you need to fully indulge in Microsoft's Free Play Days program, which lets you enjoy a selection of games at no extra cost each weekend. This week, you can now freely download three games and play until 08:00 (GMT) on Monday.

As usual, there are also heavy discounts on the titles during the same period and you will be able to keep your save file as well. Here are the games you can download for free starting now:

• Dragon Ball FighterZ

• Just Cause 4

• The Division 2

Will you be trying any of those out this weekend?