The Disney+ Daredevil series will be 18 episodes long

Charlie Cox has already made his formal entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Daredevil a few different times, originally in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But, the star is set to be back in action full-time in the future as part of the Daredevil: Born Again series, which as Cox revealed during the D23 Expo, will start filming next year.

But that wasn't all that was unveiled about the show, as it was also added that it will span 18 episodes and that it will once again see Vincent D'Onofrio back as Kingpin (he also made his formal MCU debut recently).

As for when the show will actually land on the streaming platform, no exact date has been given, but it has been said that it will be sometime in spring 2024.