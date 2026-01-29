The Disney Afternoon Collection is coming to the Switch consoles with two bonus games

HQ

Two weeks ago, we noticed that The Disney Afternoon Collection had been age-rated for Switch and Switch 2 in the US, which basically always means that the game in question is actually on its way and will soon be announced. We promised to come back when this happened and... well, it hasn't quite happened yet - but someone seems to have been a little eager and posted the game on the Japanese eShop.

Thanks to this, we now know that it is an updated version that is coming to Switch consoles, which seems reasonable considering that the Nintendo audience waited nine years for this (the first one was released just a month after Switch, but for some unknown reason it was omitted, even though all the games originated on Nintendo hardware).

So what's new? Well, this version also includes the Super Nintendo games Bonkers (1994) and Goof Troop (1993), which join the previous six NES titles.

Here is the complete list:



Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers



Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers 2



DuckTales



DuckTales 2



Darkwing Duck



TaleSpin



Bonkers



Goof Troop



We expect an official announcement very soon, but since the game has been age-rated and posted on Nintendo's own Eshop complete with images and information, we have to say that there is a lot to suggest that it is indeed on its way.