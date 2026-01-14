The Disney Afternoon Collection has been age-rated for Switch in the US

HQ

Nine years ago, just one month after the Switch was released, The Disney Afternoon Collection was released. It's a collection of classics from the NES era containing Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers, Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers 2, Darkwing Duck, Duck Tales, Duck Tales 2, and Tale Spin.

But... even though the Switch was brand new at the time and the games originated on Nintendo consoles, the company's then-current platforms (Nintendo 3DS, Wii U, and Switch) were the only ones left out when the collection was instead released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. And it seems that nine years later, Disney has come to the conclusion that this may not have been the wisest decision.

Keen-eyed Resetera readers have now noticed that the ESRB -(the American equivalent of PEGI) has now age-rated the game for both Switch and Switch 2. This is not necessarily confirmation that it will be released, but there are very few exceptions that suggest otherwise, and isn't it strange that it isn't already available?

Bottom line, most signs point to The Disney Afternoon Collection being announced for Nintendo formats soon, giving more people the chance to experience these retro gems.