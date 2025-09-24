The Disco Elysium studio's new game Zero Parades returns with a first trailer

HQ

The developer ZA/UM had great success with the complex role-playing game Disco Elysium. Their upcoming Zero Parade will probably satisfy those who have been longing for something similar.

During tonight's Sony stream, a new trailer was shown, and it seems that both the narrative and the visual style are intact from their previous title.

The developers describe the game as follows:

"Zero Parades - For Dead Spies is a narrative-first espionage RPG steeped in paranoia, surrealism, and a struggle for redemption. You play as Hershel, a brilliant yet unfortunate operant in a world where trust is scarce, betrayal is just around every corner, and failure is inevitable."

If you want to read more about it, there are more facts on the PlayStation blog.

The game will be released on PlayStation 5 and PC (and possibly more formats, but this wasn't mentioned during the Sony stream) sometime next year. You can check out the new trailer below!