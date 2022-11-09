Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Football Manager 2023

The disc version of Football Manager 2023 has no disc

Instead you get a download code for either PC or Xbox.

HQ

Something that used to define a disc version of a video game used to be the fact that it included n actual disc. But it's becoming increasingly more common to simply deliver physical version without anything else but a download code, which pretty much means you are getting an empty case with a cover.

As noted by Xbox Dynasty, this is the case with Football Manager 2023. Instead, you are getting a code for the game that can be cashed in on either Epic Games Store, Steam or Xbox Store depending on your platform of choice (the PlayStation 5 version was recently indefinitely delayed).

By doing this, Sega says they are decreasing their CO₂ footprint by 47% compared to last years physical version, so it's for a good reason.

Football Manager 2023

