The director of 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' teases details from its upcoming sequel

Last week we reported that a Florida teacher accidentally showed students 20-30 minutes of the brutal slasher, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. With this news hitting headlines, director Rhys Waterfield recently caught up with Variety to share his thoughts and he also teased a few interesting details on the film's sequel, which is due next Valentine's Day.

Regarding the accidental screening, Waterfield said "It's mad, isn't it? I think it's crazy. Because when you watch the film there is no way you can mistake it for a child's film, literally in the first 10 minutes, crazy stuff's happening. And [the characters] look scary. So I don't know how — because they said it went on 20 to 30 minutes — I don't know how it went on that long. I don't know if the teacher put it on and just walked out and left them or if the kids tricked them or something. Hopefully we haven't ruined these kids' childhoods."

When asked about the sequel, Waterfield said "In comparison to the first film everything's stepped up massively. It's a horror film. A lot of the times people are going there for the death scenes and for those elements and we've really upped the ante."

He as teased that the budget is "magnitudes higher" than the first film and that there is one sequence in particular that is "absolutely wild."