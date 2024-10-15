The director of Venom: The Last Dance: "This film introduces Knull, but it just touches the beginnings of his story"

HQ

There are now only 10 days left before we finally get to see Tom Hardy back in the role of Venom, and in the upcoming third film he will be facing the supervillain Knull. Director Kelly Marcel has now talked a bit about Knull and how much Knull we can expect in the future. According to him, we can expect lots of Knull in the future.

In an interview with IGN, Marcel stated: "We're in spoiler territory now and we hope some of the fun of watching this movie is not knowing what will happen, but trust me, we know full well how important Knull is to the fans, so just as we laid a foundation for Venom, we hope we are doing the same for Knull. The King in Black is way too powerful for "one and done". This film introduces Knull, but it just touches the beginnings of his story. Marvel's greatest film villains are developed over time. Here, Knull is the threat lurking behind the danger that tests the absolute limits of Eddie and Venom's partnership — but it's their relationship that remains the heart of this story."

Are you hungry for more Knull?