      Dead Space Remake

      The director of the Until Dawn movie is interested in making a Dead Space-like film

      David F. Sandberg wants to do something with a sci-fi horror theme.

      In a couple of months, we'll be able to head to cinemas to watch the big screen adaptation of Until Dawn, a movie that provides a fresh take on Supermassive's horror video game. While that film will premiere on April 25, its director has now mentioned what kind of film he would like to do next, and in the process mentioned a storied horror video game series in the process.

      Speaking with Collider, David F. Sandberg has mentioned that he really wants to make a sci-fi horror film, something that has an Event Horizon or a Dead Space vibe to it. Specifically, Sandberg stated:

      "Sci-fi is the big one for me that I've always wanted to do, and I haven't so far. Sci-fi horror would be amazing. Something like that Event Horizon, Dead Space kind of world."

      Dead Space has not been given the big screen treatment yet, but it definitely seems like the sort of game that could work well as a film or television series adaptation. Considering EA clearly has been exploring how to expand the Dead Space world following the recently released remake of the original, do you think that a Dead Space film is a good idea, and if so, would Sandberg be an ideal director for it?

      Dead Space Remake

