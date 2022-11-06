The director of the terrifying Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has plans for a horror Peter Pan adaptation

HQ

The man behind the horrifying adaptation of A.A. Milne's children's book Winnie the Pooh has announced that following the attention that the terrifying Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has garnered over the months, that he also has plans for a horror adaptation of Peter Pan.

As reported on by The Hollywood Reporter, it's said that director Rhys Frake-Waterfield is currently preparing for a "twisted take" on the tale of the boy who never grows up, in a movie called Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare. But to add to this, Frake-Waterfield also has plans for a sequel for Blood and Honey, and you might be wondering where he is getting the funding to do all of this, as the Winnie the Pooh film was an indie project, well... the increased attention has landed the film a theatrical run and even support from Fathom Events and Altitude, two production companies that are looking to even fund extra shoots.

The theatrical run will see the movie appearing in cinemas across the UK, US, Canada, and Mexico as of right now, but no doubt if it continues to find success, other regions will look to capitalise on it as well.