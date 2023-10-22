The director of the Sleepy Hollow reboot refuses to rewatch the original

HQ

Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow is a modern horror classic today, although it was far from the first to tell Washington Irving's tale of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman. Burton's film has already received a TV adaptation that was surprisingly well received, but now it's time for what so often happens in times of lack of ideas, a reboot. If you only go by the director, Lindsey Anderson Beers' latest contribution to the genre, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, we have another disappointment to expect, but we have our fingers crossed that it will be a better result this time.

It was decided a year ago that Tim Burton's gothic mystery deserved a remake, but now in an interview with The Wrap, Beer reveals in more detail what the work looked like and she makes it clear that she wants to do something completely original. In fact, she refused to watch it again just so she wouldn't have to keep it fresh in her mind.

Beer told the outlet: "I loved the Tim Burton film so much as a kid. I just rewatched it and rewatched it. And the pillars of that story — the romance, the spookiness, the airiness — that lives in my heart. I don't need to rewatch the film to know that."

Instead, the inspiration has come from reality. In the Hudson Valley, where the story originated. She went there over the summer and soaked up the atmosphere.

"I went and visited over the summer actually. You start with the real thing and then you go where your mind takes you."