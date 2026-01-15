The director of the Castlevania series on Netflix makes Final Fantasy Tactics fanart

HQ

One of the directors behind Netflix's acclaimed Castlevania series (Castlevania and Castlevania: Nocturne), Sam Deats, is apparently a big Final Fantasy fan. Without any further explanation than that he has wanted to do it for a long time, he has now posted his own image of his team from Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles and writes on Bluesky:

"I've been wanting to do a tribute piece for Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles for a while now, featuring my main team at the end of the game."

You can check out the finished result below, which is really cool and perfectly captures the style of the games - and we're sure we're not the only ones hoping that Netflix will contact him immediately to create a Final Fantasy anime?

If you want to know more about the game in question, it was released last fall, and we obviously have a review to offer.