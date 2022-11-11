Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The director of I Am Legend is working on the sequel

We're told it's still "aways away" at the current time however.

Earlier this year it was announced that Will Smith had signed on to reprise his role from the post-apocalyptic zombie film I Am Legend and now the original film's director Francis Lawrence has also let it be known that he will be involved in the production. It was during an interview with Comicbook that Lawrence confirmed that he was on board with the sequel but that it is still well into the future.

"I have spoken to Akiva [Goldsman] a little bit about it, but I think that is still aways away. I'd love to do it. I've heard some things about I Am Legend. We actually don't have much, just brainstorming things for Constantine, but I'm sworn to secrecy on I Am Legend."

Do you think there's potential in a sequel to I Am Legend?

